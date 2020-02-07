<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





German club Werder Bremem have announced their signing of Felix Agu from second division side VfL Osnabruck ahead of next season.

Felix Agu, 20, is one of the fastest rising stars in German football and plays as a full-back for VfL Osnabrück and has now made the move to the elite division.





Felix Agu will only join up with the River Islanders next summer after his contract with the current Club expire at the end of the this season.

Werder Bremen confirmed that the reliable defender put pen to paper for a 4 year contract with the club.

Meanwhile, Agu is still eligible to play for Nigeria at the senior national team because he has made not been called by Joachim Low into the Gerrman national team.