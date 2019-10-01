<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal manager Unai Emery has hailed Busayo Saka following yet another impressive performance in Gunners’ 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The 18-year-old started the game and last for 80 minutes before he was replaced by fellow academy graduate Joe Willock.

Before his departure from the game, Saka terrorized the Red Devil’s shaky backline and forced good save off David De Gea in the first half.

His goal-bound fierce strike later in the second was unlucky deflected over the bar by United’s Victor Lindeloff to deny him first league goal.

However, at 18 and 25 days old, Saka became the youngest Arsenal’s player in history to start the fixture as he continued his impressive development.

“We have young players who can take confidence. Bukayo [Saka] is progressing well but we need other players too. This is not the best in terms of points but one point can be good if we win next Sunday against Bournemouth.” Emery told reporters.

Saka has registered 1 goal and 3 assists in just three starts for Arsenal in all competitions this season.