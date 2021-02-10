



Bukayo Saka has been voted Arsenal Player of the Month for January, the club announced on Wednesday.

It’s two in a row for Saka after he picked up his second successive Player of the Month award.

Saka finished top after polling 46 per cent of the votes cast, with Emile Smith Rowe in second and Rob Holding third.

He was in brilliant form in January as Arsenal went unbeaten in the Premier League, winning three matches and drawing twice.





He started the new year in memorable fashion, supplying the finishing touch to a brilliantly-worked team goal in our 4-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

The teenager scored his second goal of 2021 in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory against Newcastle United, slotting home after good work by Emile Smith Rowe.

Again he was on target as Arsenal best Southampton away, racing on to a fine pass from Alex Lacazette before rounding the keeper and firing home.

He then provided an assist for Lacazette in the same game with a superb first-time cross.