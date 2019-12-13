<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bukayo Saka was the hero as Arsenal came back from two goals deficit to force a draw against Standard Liege of Belgium in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League game.

Arsenal already guaranteed a place in the round of 32 fielded a young and inexperienced squad in the tie and it won’t be long before they find themselves behind in the tie.

Samuel Bastein (47) and Selim Amallah (67) put the home side ahead in the tie, but Saka turned the game around for the Gunners, when he set up Alexandre Lacazette with an inch-perfect cross before exchanging passes with Gabriel Martinelli and picking out the far corner to bring his side level.

Saka’s intervention is the reason the last season’s finalist finished as the Group winner.

The 18 year old has now set up six goals for Arsenal this season and with injury concerns over Nicolas Pepe and a number of other players, he will have to start the Super Sunday premier league game with Manchester City.