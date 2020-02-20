<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has said that he has tasked his agent and parents to handle the speculation surrounding his future as he looks to only concentrate on playing well.

Saka, has impressed under both Unai Emery and current boss Mikel Arteta, scoring three goals and pproviding seven assists in 25 appearances.

The 18-year-old came in for special praise from Arteta following his performance in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Newcastle, in which he set up Nicolas Pepe for the Gunners’ second.

And his impressive performance has led to reports that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on his progress, with a summer swoop possible given that he only has 18 months left on his current deal.





It is reported that Arsenal are working hard to tie Saka down at the Emirates.

But speaking to The Athletic, the player insisted he is only focusing on his performances.

“I just leave all that stuff to my agent and my parents,” the winger said.

“I just enjoy my football and play my football.

“Do I want to stay? Like I said it’s for my agent. They’re sorting it out.

“Of course I’m enjoying my football, enjoying playing under the new coach so we’ll see what happens.”