



Bukayo Saka has been nominated alongside seven others for January 2021’s EA SPORTS Player of the Month award.

The shortlist was announced on Premier League’s official website on Friday.

Saka’s Arsenal teammate Bernd Leno, James Maddison of Leicester City and Manchester City duo Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are in the shortlist.

Also included are Jack Grealish of Aston Villa, Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion and West Ham’s Craig Dawson.





Saka starred by scoring in victories over West Brom and Newcastle, before contributing a goal and an assist in a 3-1 success at Southampton.

For the Barclays January Manager of the Month award, Mikel Arteta of Arsenal and Pep Guardiola of Manchester City have been nominated in the four-man shortlist.

The other two nominees are Everton manager David Moyes and Graham Potter of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The votes from the public will be combined with those of the 20 club captains and a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.