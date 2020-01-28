<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is proud to help the Gunners secure a place in the next round of the English FA Cup.

The Gunners defeated Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Monday with the Nigerian youngster at the heart of everything going forward for the Mikel Arteta’s men at the Vitality Stadium.

The Gunners academy graduate scored one and assisted another to help the team book a place in round four of the competition against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.





Strong team performance !🔥 1 goal⚽️ 1 assist🅰️ Onto the next round🦋” he posted on Twitter after the game.

Saka has distinguished himself since been drafted into the left-back position by the new Arsenal boss following the injury to Saed Kolasinac and Adam Tierney.