<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has expressed his excitement after providing his 10th Assist of the season in Sunday’s Premier League win against Everton.

Saka was brought on for the injured Sead Kolasinac and made an immediate impact as he found Eddie Nketiah who slotted home his cross to make it 1-1.

Arsenal went on to win the game 3-2 Thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace.





Reacting to the win, Saka wrote on his Twitter handle: “Another game Another win Another assist Signal strong as ever @EddieNketiah9.”

At 18 years and 171 days, Saka is the youngest player to assist in consecutive Premier League appearances since Francis Jeffers for Everton in April 1999 (18years, 89days).

Sunday’s win was Arsenal’s third in seven days in all competitions.

The Gunners are now ninth on 37 points and seven points away from fourth position in the league table.