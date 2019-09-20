<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal’s youngster Bukayo Saka said he’s delighted to help his Club to a memorable win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League on Thursday.

The eighteen-year-old Arsenal academy graduate produced a man of the match performance to help the Gunners to 3-0 comfortable win in Germany.

Saka grabbed the headline by scoring one and setting up other two for Joe Willock and Emerick Aubameyang on the night.

Reacting to his performance, the player took to his social media handle to express his happiness over the performance.

“Dream come true to score for @arsenal and to get 2 assists tops off a special night” he tweets

Saka became the youngest scorer for the Gunners in European competition since 2008, beating the record of Aaron Ramsey who netted against Fenerbahce.