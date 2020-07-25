



Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka has admitted that he is faced with a tough decision over the national team to represent in future.

The 18-year-old qualifies to represent Nigeria through his parents as well as England where he was born and raised.

Despite playing competitively for England youth teams, Saka is still there for Nigeria’s taking until he becomes cap-tied to his country of birth.

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr, through his chief scout in England Tunde Adelokun, is keeping tabs on the progress of the versatile winger while Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is mulling over adding him to his squad ahead of the 2020 European Championship.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Saka stated: “It’s a tough choice.





“I’m happy to have represented England at youth level but I’m also proud of my Nigerian heritage from my parents.

“We haven’t been picked by any team so it’s about staying humble and when the time comes we’ll make the decision.

” One advantage the Nigerian Federation have over their English counterparts is that Saka is represented by Nigerian agent Emeka Obasi, and his clients Joe Aribo, Ola Aina, Josh Maja and Chuba Akpom have all pledged their international futures to Nigeria despite being born in England like the Arsenal player.

In addition, Obasi’s former client, 2017 England U20 World Cup-winning winger Ademola Lookman has applied for a change of nationality and Rangers teen sensation Malcolm Ebiowei, another player he looks after, was named in Nigeria’s provisional squad list for the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup.