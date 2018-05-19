A win in the FA Cup final over Chelsea to add to their runners-up finish in Premier League would represent progress for Manchester United, according to former captain Bryan Robson.

Jose Mourinho’s United finished second in the Premier League, a distant 19 points behind runaway champions Manchester City, but they have the chance to round off their campaign by lifting some silverware against Chelsea at Wembley.

Robson believes an FA Cup win on Saturday would be a sign of improvement for United after they won the Europa League and League Cup last term to add to a sixth-placed league finish.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Robson said: “It’s been a very good season if we win the FA Cup and we are in the Champions League as runners up. Manchester City have set the standards this year.

“What you have to do, because of they way they have played, you have to be second best. That’s what we have actually achieved.

“That’s success from the boys. Now the FA Cup final can be the icing on the cake if we win it.

“We have some new players who came in at the start of the season, it’s great for their confidence if they can finish with a trophy in their first season with United.

“You have to look for progression in your squad and team, there’s nothing nicer than winning the FA Cup.