Nigeria defender Bryan Idowu is confident the Super Eagles’ poor record against Argentina in past FIFA World Cup meetings will not put them under pressure in Tuesday’s all-important Group D clash.

Argentina have emerged victorious in all four meetings at the World Cup against Nigeria (USA 1994, Korea/Japan 2002, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014).

Ahead of Tuesday’s clash, the Super Eagles must avoid defeat and hope Iceland do not beat Croatia by a wide margin.

“We have met Argentina a lot in the group stage of the World Cup and they’ve won in all the games,” Idowu said in Monday’s pre-match press conference in St Petersburg.

“But it doesn’t put us under pressure. All that was in the past, we are in the present and the present is more important. We have watched some of the mistakes we made in the past against them and hopefully we are going to get a good game.

“It’s going to be a big game. It’s going to be an important game for both teams. So we are going to show good football for the world to see and we are hoping to get the job done.”

Idowu played down the disarray in the Argentine camp, stating the Eagles are only concerned about happenings in their own camp.

“We are not focused on the instabilities in the Argentine team, we are more focused on us,” he added.

“What is happening in the Argentina team is not our priority.”

And on the thought of the game being played in Saint Petersburg, where he was born, Idowu said: “It’s amazing coming back to Saint Petersburg. Met my parents yesterday, also I saw my friend. Saint Petersburg is my background and I am excited. Hopefully I am going to give back, not only to them but also to the Nigerian team if given the chance.”