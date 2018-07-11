Super Eagles defender Bryan Idowu has said he is ready to step up to big challenges after he signed a three-year deal with Russian champions Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 26-year-old left back finally moved in with the Russian champions after his former club, Amkar Perm, were dissolved due to financial troubles.

The Saint Petersburg-born player represented Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup, playing in all three group games as the Super Eagles failed to make it past the preliminary stage.

“It was a marvelous experience playing for Nigeria at the World Cup,” said Idowu.

“My veins run with African blood and I am a proud one. Nigeria is a blessed with lots of talented stars across the world and I am glad to be counted as one.

“Playing at the World Cup will go a long way in my career, and I can tell you that I am ready for bigger challenges in my new club.”

He added: “Nigeria exposed me to the world, and I am ready to give all my best for 180 million people.

“Lokomotiv Moscow is a bigger move for me and I am ready to give everything to ensure stability in my position.

“Taking Lokomotiv and their amazing fans to another level is my biggest priority, and with hard work and determination it is possible.

Idowu has also praised his manager Alexander William, who made it possible to ensure a top club signed him.

“For every successful move, there must be a good manager in the name of Alexander, he’s like a father to me and he has proved to be a good person to my career every time and I really appreciate all his efforts, he’s a wonderful manager and one of the best in the world,” he said.