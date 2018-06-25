Bryan Idowu has insisted Argentina’s 100% record against the Super Eagles at the World Cup does not count as all that is in the past.

Argentina have won all four matches against Nigeria at the World Cup since they first clashed at the 1994 tournament in the USA.

“We have met them a lot of times at the World Cup but that’s now in the past. The present is more important right now,” said Russia-based defender Idowu.

“It’s going to be a big game, an important game for both teams.

“We hope to get the job and qualify from this group.”

Idowu also played down the crisis stories around the two-time world champions.

“We are focused on ourselves. All the talk in the medi about them doesn’t matter,” he maintained.

The leftback scored on his Eagles debut in a 4-2 win over the South Americans in November, but he said it will be a different game when both teams clash again at his birthplace of Saint Petersburg.

“There is a lot more at stake. The last game was just a friendly and there was no Messi,” he said.

“But it was a confidence booster for us to win then.”