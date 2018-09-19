Bryan Idowu has blamed a nervous start by Lokomotiv Moscow for a 3-0 pounding at Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League.

The Super Eagles defender played the entire duration on the left flank for the Russian champions and was booked in the second half.

The big home win was a bit flattering for the Turkish champions, who finished the game a man short, even though Lokomotiv were not as ambitious.

“We were probably too nervous in the beginning,” Idowu said.

“Their goals came out of nowhere.

“We managed to take the game under our control for some time, but it didn’t last long.”

The coach of ‘The Railway Men’ said Idowu’s performance was okay.