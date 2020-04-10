<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bruno Labbadia has been named as the new head coach of Hertha Berlin.

The Bundesliga club have brought forward the appointment of the 54-year-old, who was originally due to take over at the end of the season before the Bundesliga was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Labbadia, who will take charge from April 13, succeeds Alexander Nouri in the role after he had overseen four games since the resignation of Jurgen Klinsmann.

“Due to the current situation regarding the coronavirus and the interruption to the season, we’re currently experiencing a kind of early summer break,” said Hertha managing director Michael Preetz.





“We have decided to take this opportunity to be able to prepare the team over the next few weeks for a possible continuation of the season.”

Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert confirmed this week that the league plans to resume behind closed doors during May.

Labbadia was most recently in charge of Wolfsburg but left at the end of last season after leading them to a sixth-place finish in the league and qualification for the Europa League.

Hertha were 13th in the table when the season was halted due to the COVID-19 crisis.