



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is currently the bookies favourite to win this year’s PFA Player of the Year award at the end of the season.

It’s fair to say it’s been an incredible year for Fernandes, since he joined United at the end of January 2020, with the former Sporting player picking up four Premier League Player of the Month awards last year.

That meant he became the first player to win so many in a calendar year and incredibly only five players have won the award more than him.

Fernandes has been integral to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side going from being nowhere near the top four last January to finishing third last season and now battling at the top of the table.





And that’s made him favourite with the bookies, according to Oddschecker, with Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne just behind him.

Despite recent criticism that Fernandes goes missing in games against the ‘big six,’ with United’s form against those sides in general coming under fire, the 26-year-old has still been in excellent form this season.

The Portugal international has scored 12 goals already in the league this campaign, also getting nine assists for his teammates, and added four more goals during United’s ill fated Champions League campaign.