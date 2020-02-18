<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United secured the third win in their last four games in all competitions after beating Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Red Devils also returned to winning ways in the Premier League following their 2-0 win against the Blues at Stamford Bridge. United are now within three points of Chelsea who are in fourth place, but Frank Lampard’s side were hard done by after a series of contentious video assistant referee decisions went against them.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire at either side of the interval proved to be the difference between the two sides. Martial scored from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross while skipper Maguire powered in a header from Bruno Fernandes’ corner after 66 minutes.

Many United fans quickly responded to his tweet to let him know that he was a ‘different class’ on the pitch. Here are some of the selected tweets:





This is how some popular Manchester United bloggers/writers/ex-player have reacted to Fernandes’s display:

Maguire was fortunate enough to escape a red card for kicking Michy Batshuayi in the groin in the first half.

The Blues felt aggrieved as VAR denied them again when substitute Kurt Zouma supposedly made it made it 1-1. The goal was ruled out for a push by Cesar Azpilicueta on Brandon Williams, although after checking with the replays it was found that Fred put a hand on the back of Chelsea’s captain.

The frustration with the VAR continued as Olivier Giroud’s 76th-minute header was ruled out because his foot was in an offside position.

Manchester United managed only 39% of possession, and attempted nine shots of which they managed to keep three on target, according to BBC Sport.