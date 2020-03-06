<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bruno Fernandes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been nominated alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Marcos Alonso, Matt Doherty and Nick Pope for February’s Premier League Player of the Month award.

Fernandes made an instant impact in his first full month at Old Trafford with a goal and two assists in three matches as Manchester United claimed seven points in February to keep their top four hopes alive.

Arsenal striker Aubameyang was equally effective in the month of February, scoring three goals in three Premier League matches for the Gunners.





Calvert-Lewin boosted his chances of an England call-up with two goals and an assist for Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

Chelsea full-back Alonso found the back of the net three times in February, netting against Tottenham and scoring both of Chelsea’s goals in a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

England goalkeeper Pope played a key role in Burnley keeping three clean sheets from four Premier League matches last month.

Doherty also helped Wolves keep three clean sheets in February with the wing-back also chipping in with an assist in the 3-0 win against Norwich.