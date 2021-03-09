



Manchester United playmaker, Bruno Fernandes, is enjoying the pressure at Old Trafford but stressed that people always complain in every situation.

Expectations are always sky high at United, despite their relative failures since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Fernandes is often United’s most productive player, but came in for criticism for his record against so called “big six” sides this term.

The Portugal international scored the first goal in a 2-0 United win at Manchester City on Sunday.

“Every penalty has the same pressure for me,” he told MUTV.

“It’s always pressure to take a pen, doesn’t matter if it’s against City, or another team. It’s always pressure to take the pens.





“I like that kind of pressure. It’s good pressure. I knew what I had to do. I did it in the right way with the right power and I’m happy to score, of course.

“Honestly for us it’s about winning. People will always complain about everything. Today it will still be Bruno never scores in big games.

“They will put open play no goals, it was a penalty [and say] it doesn’t count! So for us the most important thing is winning the game.

“It doesn’t matter how you score, when the ball touches the net it’s a goal. I will be happy and it doesn’t matter if it’s me or another one scoring.”