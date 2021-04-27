Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, has said there’s more to come from his partnership with Paul Pogba.

Fernandes was asked in a Q&A with United fans, published by the club’s in-house media, how he gets on with Pogba on and off the pitch at Old Trafford.

He said: “So, my relationship with Paul since the beginning, as I met Paul already in Italy, I already know him with much, much relation but, of course, we have a good relationship.





“I think, on the pitch, there is still to come the best for both of us. We can do much better together. I think we are doing better now because people and players are concerned about who they might mark – we have Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the same places, the same pockets.

“Sometimes it is difficult for players to find who to mark and who to give freedom and so it’s good for the team. That is the best for us because we know we can help the team playing together. I think when you play with the best, your best comes out also.

“For me, playing with Paul, it’s playing with one of the best players in the world. So I think the best of me comes out and it’s helped me to have those kind of qualities.”