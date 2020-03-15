Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he’s a different player compared with Paul Pogba.
Fernandes says he has a unique style when compared to the France international.
“I think I’m a different player from the others,” Fernandes told Sky Sports.
“Everyone has a different mould to play, maybe I take more risks, maybe other players don’t take as many, maybe I shoot more, some players pass more, some of the players make more tackles, everyone is different in a club. Some players are similar but they’re never the same player.
“I’m a player who normally likes to take the risk, give the last pass and try to give more assists to my team-mates so I need to take the risk.
“It doesn’t matter for me if someone off the field is not happy about my pass, I will respect it but I will keep trying.”