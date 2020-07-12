



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has named Odion Ighalo as one of the quality players in the team.

Ighalo joined the Red Devils on loan from Chinese Premier League club Shanghai Shenhua in January and has make big impact at the Old Trafford.

The Nigerian striker has netted on each of his first four starts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The 31-year-old has now matched the achievement of Jimmy Hanson from 1925 – with the former United player the only other man to have netted on his first four starts for the club.





“We have a lot of quality on the bench – Odion [Ighalo] scored in the cup against Norwich and we also have players like Dan James, Jesse [Lingard], Juan [Mata], Chongy [Tahith Chong],” Ighalo the club’s official website.

“So we know when we’re tired and we need some freshness, we have a lot of players for the end of the season. It’s easy to play with these kind of players.”

Ighalo will look to score his first Premier League goal for United against Southampton on Monday.