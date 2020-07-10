



Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League player of the month for June.

The Portugal international has been central to United’s strong recent form, scoring four goals and assisting three in his last three appearances.





With the award, Bruno becomes the first Manchester United player to win back-to-back Player of the Month awards since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2006.

Since February 1, the playmaker has been directly involved in 13 goals for United – more than any other player during that period.