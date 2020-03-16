<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bruno Fernandes has been won the Premier League Player of the Month award for February.

The Manchester United midfielder has had a stunning start to life in England since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January for €55m.

The 25-year old has scored two goals and laid on three assists in five appearances in all competitions.





Manchester United are yet to lose since Fernandes’ arrival and are currently unbeaten in 11 games.

This impressive run of form has left them three points off 4th place in the league, and also in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup as well as having one foot in the last-eight of the Europa League after their 5-0 win over LASK on Thursday.