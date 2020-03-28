<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bruno Fernandes says he joined Manchester United determined to help the club win silverware.

United signed Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window, and the Portugal international has been something of a revelation at Old Trafford.

Fernandes told Canal 11: “Signing for Manchester was the same feeling as when I signed for Sporting in Portugal: the dream of playing for a major club in Portugal, of being in the Premier League, of representing the best English club in recent years.





“Coming to a club that hasn’t won in a while but is hungry to win, is what a player needs.

“Having names like Cristiano and Nani, who won great trophies here, makes me want to try to have those achievements as well.

“Nani, with whom I had the opportunity to work with at Sporting, always spoke very well of Manchester to me. And the fact that Cristiano gave good references to people who were asking about me before my signing, makes me proud of what I have been doing.”