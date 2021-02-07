



Manchester United forward Bruno Fernandes has said that he always engages in a “battle” with his Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to get inspiration.

United’s main man believes Solskjaer getting “angry sometimes” in verbal spats keeps him on his toes as he targets a TREBLE this season.

And Fernandes, 26, reckons the Norwegian’s flexible man-management is a major reason for United’s incredible transformation into title contenders.

The £55million midfielder has pretty much been Solskjaer’s star performer since arriving from Sporting Lisbon 13 months ago.

And the Portugal hero believes it is a positive sign Solskjaer has only needed to target him personally on two occasions.