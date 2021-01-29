



Manchester United star, Bruno Fernandes, has described Edinson Cavani as a fantastic player whose nose smells the goals.

Assessing the affairs of his team-mates over the year he had spent at Old Trafford since his transfer a year ago, Fernandes said he enjoyed everything about the club relationship.

Fernandes who is a leader in the Man Utd dressing room said he has found a new ally in the team’s attack after the arrival of Cavani this summer.

“For me, he’s one of those strikers that can smell the goal, as you saw twice,” said Fernandes in November.

“He smelt the goal – you need to have this feeling to score these two goals.





“As I said some weeks and some months ago, Edi will help us and he’s helping already.

“For me, one of the best games he played was against Basaksehir in the Champions League.

“Nobody talks about that because he didn’t score, but he did an amazing game.

“He helps a lot and he will help more and more in the future.

“When you have strikers who move a lot, and they give you the chance to play balls for them, it is really good.

“I think every striker we have gives us options.

“I don’t want to go on personally about Edi or another player because it’s not fair, but of course Edi has qualities, everyone knows that.”