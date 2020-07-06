



Manchester United and Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has won the club’s Goal of the Month award following a fine start to the season.

Fernandes’s volley against Brighton landed him the award to see off competition from Odion Ighalo, Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood, and Anthony Martial.

Fernandes, 25, has quickly become an integral player for United since signing from Sporting in January, with his arrival kick-starting the Red Devils’ faltering season.





The Portugal international has scored six goals and assisted five more in nine Premier League appearances to boost United’s hopes of Champions League qualification, and the fans have quickly recognised his importance to the team.

He had previously being crowned United’s player of the month for the third time in a row

For Ighalo who has featured 13 times in a United shirt, saw his goal against Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter finals nominated thus making it the third time that he would be shortlisted for the award.