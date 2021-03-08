



Bruno Fernandes has marked Manchester United’s derby win by setting out to raise £720,000 for two seriously-ill children.

The Portugal midfielder scored the opener as the Red Devils wrecked Man City’s record 21-game winning run.

Fernandes, 26, is now raffling off his shirt and boots from Sunday’s 2-0 win to benefit siblings Leonor, five, and eight-year-old Jaime.

The Portuguese youngsters suffer from a rare form of cancer, and their treatment at a US hospital will cost over a million dollars.

That has prompted big-hearted Fernandes to launch a campaign via the GoGetFunding.com website.

He wrote: “I’ve recently been made aware of Leonor and Jaime’s situation. Five-year-old Leonor and Jaime, who is eight, are siblings and were both diagnosed with a very rare cancer – neuroblastoma.





“Leonor’s cancer was detected in her first year of life. Since then she has had all kinds of treatments and surgeries.

“Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, bone marrow autotransplantation, immunotherapy, ovary cyst and kidney removal … all these over the last four years.

“Jaime, her brother, was diagnosed with the same disease around Christmas last year.

“Being a father myself, this kind of story really moves you. I can’t even imagine the pain and agony their parents must be living right now.”

Fernandes continued: “The good news is the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (USA) has been working on an innovative treatment with very positive outcomes.

“To help them I’ve decided to give the boots and shirt I wore in today’s [Sunday] match against Manchester City.”

Fernandes has raised over £15,000 in less than 24 hours since the derby joy with tickets selling for £5 apiece.