Sporting Lisbon captain Bruno Fernandes has agreed terms over a five-year contract with Manchester United, according to transfer expert, Nicolo Schira.

The deal will see the 25-year-old sign a contract at Old Trafford until 2025.

“Total agreement between #BrunoFernandes agent (M.Pinho) and #ManchesterUnited until 2025 (€6M a year).

“They’ve told to Sporting about Bruno’s desire to play in Premier League.





“Tomorrow #Manchester United‘ll work to reach agreement with Sporting and close the deal,” Schira tweeted on Sunday night.

United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is desperate to bring in a midfielder this month.

Solskjaer is dealing with an injury crisis, with seven players out, including first-choice centre midfield duo Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.