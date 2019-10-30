<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Club Brugge of Belgium striker David Okereke has hailed the resilience of his teammates after they came back from a goal down to secure a draw against Standard Liege and consequently restored their three points advantage at the top of the Jupiler League.

Club Brugge were roundly beaten by visiting Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Match Day three of the UEFA Champions League last midweek but they recovered in time to avoid a defeat against second placed Standard Liege last weekend in the top of the table clash played at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

It was the visitors that drew the first blood in the fifth minute through Samuel Bastien but Okereke restored parity for Club Brugge after a sensational assist from Ruud Vormer in the 47th minute.

Okereke while reacting to the draw and his fifth league goal of the season from 10 games told newsmen that they knew that they must avoid a defeat to show that they were not overwhelmed by the implosion they had against PSG.

“It was very crucial for us to avoid a home defeat like the one we had against PSG,” Okereke told newsmen. “The game against Standard Liege came a little too fast after the loss and it was important that we displayed the way we did in spite of conceding an early goal. We are still on top of the league table and must be ready for another two league games within the spate of three days.”

Club Brugge are on top of the Belgian League with 27 points from 11 games and Philippe Clement’s men will trade tackles with Zulte Waregem (away) today and Kortrijk at home on Saturday.