Former Super Eagles forward, Brown Ideye – a 2013 AFCON winner, says he’s open to contract extension at his Greek club, Aris Thessaloniki.

Ideye was frozen out of the Nigeria’s senior national team after the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title feat success in South Africa.

But a move to Tianjin Teda of China and later to Malaga, Spain (on loan) was to open the door for the 30-year-old forward to Greece where he penned a season long deal with Aris Thessaloniki

After an early season struggle, Ideye has now rediscovered his scoring form, having scored in four games. Now, he’s not in a hurry to leave the club.

“Right now I just want to focus, if it is possible, I will like to increase the tally, which is to score in one game at a time,” Ideye said.

“For me, that’s my focus, that’s my aim, pushing myself to the limit.”

Ideye is relishing the love and support he is receiving from everyone at the club which could influence his decision to extend his stay at the club if the offer is right.

“I have just one year contract with them, and I am not going to go into details about that,” he said.

“The most important thing is that I love it here and I am happy being here.

“The team is like a family. From the first day I arrived in the city, it has been love all over, even when I played five, six games without goals, it has been love.

“There’s no time someone tried to say something bad to me or try to discourage me.

“It’s been an amazing support from the fans, players and the president. I will see, I will see after the end of this contract and if the offer they have on the table is good, why not.

“It’s a very good city. It’s a very good team. I would love to stay here and extend my contract.”