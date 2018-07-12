Tianjin Teda of China striker Brown Ideye has become the latest Nigerian players to receive an offer from Turkey in the summer transfer window, but may have to settle for another loan spell instead.

Though Ideye was yet to regain trust at Teda, who loaned him to Malaga of Spain last season, after he fell out with the Chinese Super League club’s coach and top shots, Teda insisted they would not sell him for cheap. This was a revival of a hint that first emerged for Ideye in August, when hints surfaced that Teda was ready to ship him out to Turkey to make way for other plans in its squad.

That came after Ideye was taken off the first team squad of the club on the final day of the Chinese transfer window, and he was demoted to the team’s reserves.

Ghana striker Frank Acheampong from Anderlecht of Belgium, with a caveat that the Nigerian star had failed to establish himself at the club, subsequently replaced Ideye.