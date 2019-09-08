<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Football Federation is still being owed a larger part of their $2m prize money for finishing third in the 2019 CAF African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

It was reported that CAF is struggling to meet it’s financial obligations to the top three teams at the tournament months after the tournament.

brila.net gathered, that the Nigeria Football Federation only received $600 000 from CAF back in August, from the total sum of $1.4m for finishing third in the competition.

Eventual champions Algeria and runners up, Teranga Lions of Senegal, and fourth-placed Carthage Eagles of Tunisia are also yet to receive the full payment.

Nigeria, Tunisia, and Senegal were due to receive $2m each after reaching the last four stage of the tournament, while Algeria was to take home $ 4.5m.

However, in a letter sent to the NFF by CAF, the African Football governing body stated that the $800, 000, disbursed covered part of the AFCON prize money ( $600, 000 ), while $200,000 was their annual grant from CAF due for each member association.

“We have written to CAF, asking for clarifications on the money that was paid to us,” an official of NFF said.

“It is quite odd that it is getting close to two months since we played at the AFCON in Egypt and we are yet to receive our prize money.

“It is a rather unusual situation for which we require an explanation.”

CAF Champions League holders Esperance of Tunisia are also caught up in the mess, as they are still been owe $2.5m prize money.