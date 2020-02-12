<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jim Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man, looked at buying one of several English clubs over the summer but is pleased to have steered clear of the Premier League.

As head of the Ineos Group Ratcliffe is valued at close to €3bn and has been pouring his vast wealth into a number of different sports over the past 12 months.

Ineos sponsored Eliud Kipchogee’s record-smashing sub-two hour marathon in Vienna, have just been named as a backer for the Mercedes Formula One team next season and bought Ligue 1 side Nice.





Both Newcastle and Chelsea were clubs linked to his riches, but Ratcliffe’s brother Bob has claimed that they are happy to have chosen France as their way into football.

“You look at Newcastle, and we looked at a lot of clubs,” he told BBC sport.

“You come back to a valuation in the hundreds of millions, and it’s difficult to contemplate.

“We’re very comfortable with where we are with Nice, actually.

“It’s going quite well. It’s been quite interesting. We’re still learning, and it’s quite a challenging league in France with some very talented players.”