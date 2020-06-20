



Brighton forward Neal Maupay apologized for his role in Bernd Leno’s injury but claimed some of Arsenal’s players “need to learn humility”.

French forward Maupay lifted the ball over substitute Gunners goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez five minutes into added time to earn a much-needed 2-1 win for relegation-threatened Albion.

Martinez was only on the field because first-choice keeper Leno was stretchered off in the first half with a serious-looking knee problem following a nudge from Maupay.





Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said the true extent of the Germany international’s injury would not be known until at least Sunday.

Maupay expressed remorse for the incident, although he was angered by the behavior of unnamed members of the opposition.

“At half-time, I went to Arteta to apologize because I never meant to injure their keeper,” Maupay told BT Sport.

“I just jumped to get the ball maybe and I think he twisted his knee, I never meant to hurt him.