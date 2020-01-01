<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alireza Jahanbakhsh may have already scored the goal of the year with his jaw-dropping equaliser against Chelsea.

The Iranian winger pulled off a stunning acrobatic overhead kick to earn Brighton a point against Frank Lampard’s men at the AMEX Stadium.

After a corner from the right hand side wasn’t cleared, Jahanbakhsh produced an outrageous finish from 12 yards out make it 1-1 in the 84th minute.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was left rooted to the spot as the ball nestled in his bottom corner.

It was a goal worthy of winning most games, and earned Brighton a well-deserved draw in the first Premier League clash of 2020.

Jahanbakhsh, 26, joined Brighton from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2018 and might not have a better moment in his career.

Cesar Azpilicueta gave Chelsea the lead when he prodded home from a corner early on.

But Brighton came on strong after Chelsea failed to put the game to bed, and a point was the least they deserved.

It may be New Year’s Day, but you’d be hard pressed to find many better strikes in 2020 than this one from Jahanbakhsh.

It was more dropped points for Chelsea over the festive period that left them looking over their shoulder holding on to their Champions League spot.

Chelsea beat Tottenham and Arsenal away from home but were beaten by Southampton at Stamford Bridge in a Boxing Day upset.

Lampard’s side are now five points clear of Manchester United, who play later on New Year’s Day at Arsenal.