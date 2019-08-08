<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Odele Offiah has pledged his international future to Nigeria despite strong interest from England.

The youngster simply called ‘Odel’ at Brighton is virtually an unknown figure in Nigeria. Offiah is the nephew of England’s Rugby great, Martin Offiah.

The 16-year-old is currently on the radar of England national team youth coaches but Offiah, newsmen scooped from a reliable source close to his family in the United Kingdom, is keen on wearing the green and white shirts of Nigeria.

Odele, who will turn 17 in October, can play either in midfield or defence. He is a natural athlete with power and pace.

“I am certain in the knowledge as a professional football scout that Odele is not only better than players in your current under 17 squad, but will undoubtedly improve your current squad’s chances of winning national tournaments,” the source told Completesports.com.

“Odele currently plays for Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion and is also on the standby list for the England national team, however knowing Odele’s family personally, I am aware that Odele’s preferred nation for international football is Nigeria.

“Ultimately, if Nigeria do not select him, at some stage England will! I simply can’t understand how he has gone under Nigeria’s radar.”

Offia currently plays for Brighton and Hove Albion’s U18s and is in line to get a professional contract after leaving school at the end of this year.