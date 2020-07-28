



Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Adam Lallana after his contract at Liverpool expired.

The 32-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the Amex Stadium.

Lallana joins Graham Potter’s side after recently helping Liverpool win the Premier League.

The former Southampton midfielder scored 22 goals and set up a further 22 during his 178 appearances for the club, after joining Liverpool for £25m back in 2014.





Brighton head coach Graham Potter told the club’s official website: “There is no doubting Adam’s quality, and if you look at his footballing CV his ability is clear for everyone to see.

“He has played at the very highest level, for both club and country, and achieved great things. He has a wealth of experience alongside his technical quality.”

