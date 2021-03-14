



Brighton boss Graham Potter admits he’s feeling the pressure as they risk being sucked back into the bottom three.

The Seagulls remain out of the bottom three as they go into one of two games in hand over rivals Fulham today.

They take on Southampton at St Mary’s still above the Cottagers, who went down 3-0 to leaders Manchester City last night.

Potter fully appreciates the gravity of the situation.

But he said he cannot be fearful – and that goes back to when he took his first job at Swedish minnows Ostersunds.

Potter said: “The pressure isn’t for my own personal situation, it’s more for the responsibility you have to the team and the club.

“I made a promise to myself and my family when I started this job back in Ostersund, when we left England, that you can’t fear the sack.





“You can’t be fearful of losing your job as a football manager because then I don’t think you make the right decisions, I don’t think you approach it in the right way.

“I think you’ve got to understand that, as I’ve said before, chairmen, boards, owners, have a huge responsibility because they are responsible for the club.

“So whatever decisions they make, you’ve got to respect it. I’ve always thought like that.

“My job is to do my best. But that doesn’t mean you don’t feel pressure, you don’t feel the responsibility, you don’t feel that strain.

“There are people you care about in the club that you want to do better for and help, so that’s where the pressure is.”