Queens Park Rangers Nigerian forward Bright Osayi-Samuel has reacted to reports linking him to fellow Championship club West Bromwich Albion.

Osayi-Samuel, 22, has scored five goals in 24 appearances and is believed to be rated at around £8m.

Also, Premier League clubs Burnley and Southampton have both been credited with an interest too.

But when asked where does his future lie, he said: “I don’t know. Obviously I would love to stay but I’m just focused on playing games,” Osayi-Samuel told the Kilburn Times.





“I let the contracts and stuff like that be solved with my agent and the club. I just want to keep playing and see what happens.”

It was reported at the end of December that QPR had seen a contract offer knocked back by Osayi-Samuel’s representatives, though talks were continuing between the parties and the club were enthusiastic about their chances of having the winger signed up to a new long-term deal eventually.

Osayi-Samuel’s current deal is due to expire this summer but, like Albion with Kyle Edwards, they have the option of extending that contract by another season. It means the player’s deal effectively runs until 2021.