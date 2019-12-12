<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian born forward Bright Osayi-Samuel was on target for his Queens Park Rangers in their 2-0 over Birmingham City English championship game on Wednesday at the St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium.

Grant Hall scored the first goal for Rangers on the stroke od half time break , with a terrific finish.

Bright Osayi-Samuel doubled the Londoners lead after connecting well with a pass from Marc Pogh in the 67th minutes.

Osayi-samuel’s compatriot Ebere Eze was also on parade and got yellow carded in the closing stages of the game.

QPR are now 12th on the log with 31 points from 21 matches.