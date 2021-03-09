



Bright Osayi-Samuel is thrilled to score his first goal for Turkish club Fenerbahce.

The winger scored the second goal as the Yellow Canaries beat Konyaspor 3-0 at the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium on Monday evening.

Osayi-Samuel was replaced by Ferdi Kadioglu in the 70th minute.

“I feel very happy today that I personally scored. It was my first goal,” he told the Fenerbahce website.

“I try to play very seriously every game I play. When I play, I try to do more, I try to improve myself. This goal I scored has given me confidence. I think I can do more.





“The more I play, the better I want to show what kind of player I am. We performed well as a team. Especially after we scored two goals, we also showed how much we want the game as a team.

“But after the second goal, we backed off a little bit. The opponent put pressure on us in that sense. We want to do better and continue well with a better performance in the next game.”

Fenerbahce now occupy third position on the table with 58 points from 28 matches.

They face Genclerbirligi in their next league game on March 24.