



Nigeria-born Bright Osayi-Samuel’s future at Queens Park Rangers remains uncertain as the winger continue to attract transfer interest from Premier League and Belgium.

The 22-year-old endured an excellent individual campaign for QPR this term, netting six times and chipping in with nine assists for the Championship side.

The winger only has one year left on his contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, though, and is seemingly edging closer towards an exit.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that QPR had accepted a bid in the region of £4.75m from Club Brugge, with the winger set to undergo a medical in Belgium.





On the other hand, Football Insider cast doubt on Osayi-Samuel’s move to Belgium, though, claiming that the wide-man’s move to Brugge had collapsed, amid reported interest from Leicester, Brighton and Fulham.

However, Osayi-Samuel took to Instagram to provide an update on his current whereabouts after posting a picture of himself sitting on a plane, hinting that a move to Club Brugge is still on the cards.

Reports suggest he landed in Ostend, Belgium on Tuesday afternoon from London where he is expected to commence a new adventure with a switch to the Belgian giants.