Super Eagles out of favour left back Brian Idowu helped his Russian Club Locomotive Moscow to a Russian super cup glory at the VTB Arena on Saturday.

The Russia 2018 World Cup defender was introduced in the 84th minute of the game, as his club Locomotive Moscow defeated Zenith 3-2 to win the Russia Super Cup.

Two late goals from Russian midfielder Aleksei Andreyevich Miranchuk and a 6th minutes strike from forward Fyodor Mikhaylovich Smolov was enough to see the Yuri Pavlovich Semin side through, Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun had given Zenith two goals lead.

Idowu who was omitted in the Super Eagles squad currently competing in the African Cup of Nations in Egypt, will hope to get more playing time under his belt in the coming season in Russia.