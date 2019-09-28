<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Serie A club Brescia have received a one-match suspended stand closure after Juventus’s Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic was subjected to abuse from the crowd during an Italian league match this week.

Chants of ‘zingaro’ which translates as ‘gypsy’ could be heard from the Brescia supporters when the midfielder touched the ball.

But the Bosnian silenced his abusers by scoring the winning goal with Juventus coming back from 1-0 down to win 2-1.

The Italian Football Federation’s disciplinary body reported the insults came from “90%” of the occupants of the tribune, which was full that day and can accommodate up to 4,700 spectators.

The sanction is suspended for one year.

Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku was subjected to monkey chants from Cagliari supporters early in the season, with AC Milan’s Franck Kessie and Brazilian Dalbert of Fiorentina also targeted by racist abuse, without any sanctions being issued.