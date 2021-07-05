Brentford, Rangers contact IFK Goteborg for Alhassan Yusuf

Newly promoted Premier League side Brentford and Scottish champions Rangers are the latest clubs who have contacted Swedish club IFK Goteborg for star midfielder Alhassan Yusuf, according to a report.

‘Hasse’, as Yusuf is widely known in Sweden, again posted a superb performance this past season with Goteborg.

He played 29 league matches, 28 as a starter while compiling some amazing stats in the process.

He still has a year left on his contract and so Goteborg will be willing to sell this summer.

Their asking price will be between three and four Million Euros, another source said.

His current transfer market value is put at 1.5 Million Euros.

Yusuf, 20, has previously been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United also in the Premier League.

He has also most recently been on the radar of Belgian champions Club Brugge.