Brentford boss hails Frank Onyeka’s signing

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank expect big things from Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka.

The Bees announced the signing of the 23-year-old on a five-year contract on Tuesday.

“I am looking forward to getting Frank in the building. We think he is a strong addition to the squad, and we are looking forward to working with him. He is a very dynamic player,”Onyeka told the club’s website.

“Frank plays as an eight in our system, he is very good at getting from box to box and will be valuable to us when we don’t have the ball.

“He has come from the Danish league and was one of the best midfield players in that league, we think he has the potential to develop further. All the coaches here are looking forward to working with Frank and pushing him to a higher level.”