English Premier League side Leicester City have been linked with a move for Nigeria International striker Emmanuel Dennis.

Dennis, who plies his trade with Belgian Champions Club Brugge, has also attracted interest from clubs in England, France and Turkey.

European heavyweights Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Lyon, AS Monaco and Fenerbahce are all believed to have expressed interest in the 22 year-old Nigerian.

The player is reported to be a top priority identified by the Foxes’ boss Brendan Rodgers in terms of a mid-season reinforcement. The Belgian side is likely to ask for between 20m Euros (N8B) and 23m Euros (N9.2B).

The former Zorya Luhansk striker has scored six goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this season, with two of those in an unforgettable brace in a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions league at the Santiago Bernabeu in October.

Dennis came in for Krepin Diatta in the 90th minutes as Club Brugge maintained their seven point lead at the top of Jupiler Pro League table with a late 2-1 win at Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Today, all eyes will be on the Nigerian star as he is expected to replicate his Real Madrid heroics as the Spanish giants visit Jan Breydelstadion in their final Group A match of the Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have already qualified for the knockout phases and win for Club Brugge, who also has Nigeria U-23 striker David Okereke in their team, will cement their Europa League position even if Galatasaray shocks Paris Saint-Germain in France.